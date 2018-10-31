Millennium Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Quintana Energy Services Inc (QES)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Quintana Energy Services were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quintana Energy Services by 32.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 75,849 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Quintana Energy Services during the first quarter worth $607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Quintana Energy Services during the first quarter worth $275,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth $120,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QES opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Quintana Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.40 million. Analysts predict that Quintana Energy Services Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Quintana Energy Services from $9.15 to $8.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.16.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.

