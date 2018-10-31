Midatech Pharma (MTPH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.25

Midatech Pharma PLC (LON:MTPH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.25 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 11213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

Midatech Pharma Company Profile (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

