Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.48. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director William A. Specht III bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 1,815 shares of company stock valued at $57,133 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $497,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12,689.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 187,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

