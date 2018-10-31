MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, First Analysis Forecasts

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Equities research analysts at First Analysis upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for MicroStrategy in a report released on Saturday, October 27th. First Analysis analyst F. Sparacino now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.91.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $122.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.61 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSTR. ValuEngine raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $120.26 and a one year high of $151.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at $12,082,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 154.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 33,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at $223,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery.

