Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Bought by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,701 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Lara May & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $80.70 and a 12-month high of $116.18. The company has a market cap of $823.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $5,060,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,999.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 853,460 shares of company stock valued at $92,965,482 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

