Michael L. Winkler Purchases 2,000 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) COO Michael L. Winkler acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,114.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.16. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $38.70.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $423.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Saturday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 4,355.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,965,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,084 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 383.2% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,779,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,900 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 423.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,271,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,068,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,360,000 after acquiring an additional 634,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $16,162,000.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

