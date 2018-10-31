MGP Ingredients (MGPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $88.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $62.76 and a 1 year high of $99.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $29,374.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anthony P. Foglio purchased 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.52 per share, for a total transaction of $377,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,176,250 and sold 19,209 shares worth $1,506,219. Corporate insiders own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

