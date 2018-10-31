MGM Resorts International (MGM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $100,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 29,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $858,689.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,627 shares of company stock worth $1,009,155. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

