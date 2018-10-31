Methanex (MEOH) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 100,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,002. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. Methanex has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Methanex had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 12.48%. Analysts forecast that Methanex will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Methanex by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Methanex by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Methanex by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,753,000 after purchasing an additional 222,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

