Meta Financial Group (CASH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $73.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.46 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.08%.

Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. 7,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,942. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $33.33 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $40.00 price objective on Meta Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

