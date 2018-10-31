Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Decreases Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management cut its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,795 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $143,188.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SSD opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $78.36. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $284.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

