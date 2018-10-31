Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Acquires Shares of 353,015 Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 353,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,403,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned approximately 1.64% of Upland Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Upland Software by 385.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 231,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 94,412 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

UPLD stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Upland Software Inc has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.52 million, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Epm Live, Inc. sold 859,400 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $29,950,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 26,390 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $950,831.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,256,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,149,107 shares of company stock valued at $40,331,178. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.