Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $6.50 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 40.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after acquiring an additional 151,295 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Acuity Brands by 50.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 45.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 63,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Acuity Brands by 21.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AYI opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.98 and a 1 year high of $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities set a $170.00 target price on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

