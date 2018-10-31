Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 899 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 474.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,183,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 977,501 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 588,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,863,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,452,000 after purchasing an additional 482,980 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,690,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 675,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after purchasing an additional 338,811 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.95.

NYSE DFS opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $63.31 and a 12 month high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $2,314,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,180,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,110,373.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $293,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,564.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $5,241,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.