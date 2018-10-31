Meritage Portfolio Management Has $10.78 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (ETR)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Entergy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Entergy were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 256.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,585,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,886,000 after buying an additional 1,860,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 107.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,700,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,156,000 after buying an additional 1,398,892 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $110,530,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $93,409,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 38.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,824,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,170,000 after buying an additional 784,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,926. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Entergy stock opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $71.95 and a 12 month high of $87.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.94. Entergy had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

