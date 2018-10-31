Mercury Systems (MRCY) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $607-625 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $615.80 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.65-1.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Drexel Hamilton set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.64. 19,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,799. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.12 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, insider Mark Aslett sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $259,017.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,195 shares in the company, valued at $22,826,286.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $189,805.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 318,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,273,610.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $2,462,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.