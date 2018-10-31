Mercury General (MCY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $61.83 and last traded at $61.46, with a volume of 300660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.

The insurance provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.38. Mercury General had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $905.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Mercury General’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 152.44%.

MCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the third quarter worth about $225,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Mercury General by 212.5% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 244,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 166,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mercury General by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,606 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the second quarter worth about $5,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

About Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

