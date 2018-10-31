Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €99.24 ($115.39).

Shares of FRA MRK opened at €93.28 ($108.47) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

