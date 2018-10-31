Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €93.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €99.24 ($115.39).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

MRK stock opened at €93.56 ($108.79) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.