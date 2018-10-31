Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 37.97%.

Shares of MBIN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,684. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $653.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

MBIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded Merchants Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merchants Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as a diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

