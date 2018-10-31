Mercadolibre (MELI) Trading 8% Higher

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $312.80 and last traded at $310.41. 868,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 780,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Mercadolibre to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.98 million. Mercadolibre had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

