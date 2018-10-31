Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Stake Lowered by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $14,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. BidaskClub cut Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $400.00 price target on Mercadolibre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.08.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $310.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.83 and a beta of 2.03. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $233.51 and a 1 year high of $417.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.98 million. Mercadolibre had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

