Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Director Sells $425,050.00 in Stock

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $425,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MLNX opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.55 and a 1 year high of $90.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 348,925 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 27,973 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 101.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 341,746 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after acquiring an additional 172,408 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,465,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,804,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 103,373 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

