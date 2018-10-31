Megacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $195,841.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Megacoin has a total market cap of $195,841.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 37,528,737 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

