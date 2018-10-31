MEDX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,808.00 (MEDX)

MEDX (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One MEDX token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Kryptono, Coinsuper and DEx.top. MEDX has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $45,808.00 worth of MEDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MEDX has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148804 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00243143 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $599.51 or 0.09535336 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MEDX

MEDX launched on May 28th, 2018. MEDX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for MEDX is medium.com/medibloc . MEDX’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official website for MEDX is medibloc.org

MEDX Token Trading

MEDX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, CPDAX, IDEX, Coinsuper, Coinrail, Gate.io and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

