MediciNova (MNOV) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of MNOV traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,936. The firm has a market cap of $379.45 million, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 0.31. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 20.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 25.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 441,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 28.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders consisting of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction.

