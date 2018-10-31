McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 2,299 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.6% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 334,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 47,643 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,440,580 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 524,362 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 36,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 189,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $10,279,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.