McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 11.91%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

NASDAQ MGRC traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,054. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $68.79. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 63.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGRC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,423 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $79,332.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

