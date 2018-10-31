Mcdonald’s (MCD) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $171.00 to $189.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Mcdonald’s traded as high as $178.96 and last traded at $176.96, with a volume of 2263063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.49.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.93.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

