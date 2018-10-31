MBIA (MBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.27 million. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 28.41% and a negative net margin of 148.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS.

NYSE:MBI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. 11,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,580. MBIA has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In other MBIA news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,477,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $16,744,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

