Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Loop Capital to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.92. 1,639,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,025. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.03. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 10,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $648,026.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,379 shares of company stock worth $3,339,696. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

