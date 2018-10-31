Matisse Capital Has $336,000 Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (ASA)

Matisse Capital cut its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51,501 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.20% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASA. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 223,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

