Matisse Capital Acquires New Stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (BNY)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 73,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 159,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $15.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.