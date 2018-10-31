Match Group Inc (MTCH) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 64.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 519.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 891,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,538,000 after purchasing an additional 747,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 113.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,945,000 after purchasing an additional 741,619 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 129.9% in the second quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 954,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 539,427 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,308,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,698,000 after purchasing an additional 476,807 shares during the period. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

MTCH opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.94, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 32.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 106,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $5,275,184.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,610.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Swidler sold 105,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $5,235,137.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,186,115.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,000 shares of company stock worth $12,382,872. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

