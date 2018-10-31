Match Group Inc (MTCH) Position Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 729,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 616,842 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $42,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,789,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,536,000 after buying an additional 75,681 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 106,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $5,275,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,610.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jared F. Sine sold 27,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,408.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,217.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,382,872. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 53.18%. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

