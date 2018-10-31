MASTERNET Price Reaches $0.0480 on Exchanges (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One MASTERNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. MASTERNET has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $9,150.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MASTERNET has traded 58.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MASTERNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00149167 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00239372 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $602.60 or 0.09584498 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012132 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MASTERNET Token Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io . MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASTERNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASTERNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.