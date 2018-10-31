Mastercard (MA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

MA stock opened at $187.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $140.61 and a 12 month high of $225.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.86.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

