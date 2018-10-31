Mastercard (MA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.
MA stock opened at $187.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $140.61 and a 12 month high of $225.35.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.
See Also: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.