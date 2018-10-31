Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0018

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $59,257.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.65 or 0.03143712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00142413 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00048865 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00051534 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Dorado (DOR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

