MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Stake Lessened by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management trimmed its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,625 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in MasTec were worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 79.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 66.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

