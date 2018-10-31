Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $96,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,337,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160,247 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,210,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,026,000 after purchasing an additional 362,531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,200,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 974,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $106.74. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $391.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $126.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,151,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,343. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

