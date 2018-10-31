Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $90.90 Million Stake in Energen Co. (EGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 517,521 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.08% of Energen worth $90,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGN. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Energen in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Energen in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energen in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Energen by 108.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 29,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energen during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGN stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. Energen Co. has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Energen had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $339.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Energen Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Williams Capital cut shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Energen to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Energen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

In other Energen news, VP Russell E. Jr. Lynch sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $173,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn bought 553,577 shares of Energen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.37 per share, with a total value of $39,508,790.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,353,577 shares of company stock valued at $99,371,790. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

