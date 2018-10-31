Masco (MAS) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.39-2.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Masco to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. 394,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57. Masco has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 490.27%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masco will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,047.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,253,663.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $51,324.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.