Masco Corp (MAS) Shares Bought by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,186 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Masco were worth $27,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,765,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,891,000 after purchasing an additional 501,978 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Masco by 4,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,100,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Masco by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,136 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Masco by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,011,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after purchasing an additional 626,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Masco by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,823,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,132 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

NYSE MAS opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 490.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.74%.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $51,324.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $3,773,047.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,253,663.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

