Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Stake Increased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,789,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,191,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,672,000 after acquiring an additional 358,921 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,474,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 214,300 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 56,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 34,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.54. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $665.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

