Martinrea International’s (MRETF) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at TD Securities in a report issued on Monday.

MRETF opened at $8.37 on Monday. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.67.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.