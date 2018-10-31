Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) Receives $23.75 Average PT from Analysts

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Marten Transport and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

MRTN stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.39. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

