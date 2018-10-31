Markel (MKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $21.45 EPS

Markel (NYSE:MKL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $28.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $21.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. Markel had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 2.89%.
NYSE:MKL traded up $28.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,102.59. 52,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.58 and a beta of 0.96. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,020.00 and a 52-week high of $1,228.32.
In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.20, for a total transaction of $239,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,089,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.55, for a total transaction of $119,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,156,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $1,437,755. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.
Recommended Story: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.