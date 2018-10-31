MarineMax (HZO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at B. Riley to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Ifs Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

HZO stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.89. 5,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,813. The stock has a market cap of $509.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.30. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $308.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.60 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.83%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $52,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,283.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 3.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MarineMax by 13.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MarineMax by 13.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

