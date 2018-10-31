Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 97.6% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 156,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $7,029,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 170.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

NYSE:MPC opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.