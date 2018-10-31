MannKind (MNKD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. On average, analysts expect MannKind to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.27. MannKind has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.05.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on MannKind and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MannKind stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 380.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 307,475 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of MannKind worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

